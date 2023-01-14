In yet another incident signaling growing lawlessness, a drunk youth created ruckus on road in broad daylight and attacked two constables on the busy street in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the drunk youth lying on a busy road when some cops try to get him up. However, the drunk youth snatches a stick from the cops and goes after them with stick in hand. The cops can be seen running away from the scene. Viral Video: Bike Catches Fire as Cop Stops Speeding Biker by Pulling Out in Front of Them.

Watch Viral Video:

➡सिरफिरे युवक के डर से भागे पुलिसकर्मी ➡शहर कोतवाली के मंडलीय अस्पताल का मामला. — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 14, 2023

