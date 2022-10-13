Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, Muslims of Kotma village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district carried mortal remains of a Hindu man, Bablu Bhatt, and helped performed his last rites. A video of Muslims carrying "arthi" is going viral on social media. They carried the body to Hindu Muktidham where Bhatt's last rites were performed. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Amid Rising Communal Tensions in Karnataka, Mandya Sets Example of Harmony; Hindus and Muslims Celebrate Ganeshotsav Together (See Pics).

