A shocking incident has come to the fore where a transport broker was seen clinging to the speeding lorry after the driver refused to give a bribe and sped away for five km in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, December 20, near the Hanumana RTO check post, where a broker reportedly demanded money from truck driver Sumit Patel. When Patel refused, the broker forcibly climbed onto the moving truck. Instead of stopping, the driver continued driving for nearly five kilometres, with the broker clinging to the vehicle and repeatedly begging for mercy. The viral video shows the broker apologising, touching the driver’s feet, and pleading to be let go. Patel later said he was fed up with repeated harassment and extortion by brokers at check posts. He eventually stopped the truck after the broker promised not to harass drivers again. Truckers allege that such brokers routinely extort money at several check posts in the district under the pretext of document checks. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Burnt Newborn Found in Rewa Hospital OT Hours After Blaze (Watch Video).

Broker Hangs Onto Speeding Truck for 5 km in MP’s Rewa (Viewers Discretion Advised: Abusive Content)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anurag Dwary ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

