Amid rising cases of dog attacks on humans, a pedestrian was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Greater Noida. The incident took place near the Palm Olympia residential complex in the city. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, a few stray dogs can be seen attacking a pedestrian. The man, in a bid to save himself, hits canines with an unidentified object. Dog Attack in Noida: Pet Dog Attacks Two Children in Lift of Golden Palm Society in Sector 168, CCTV Video Surfaces (Watch Here).

Pack of Stray Dogs Attacks Pedestrian:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)