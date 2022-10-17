A rare albino snake, the Common Kukri, was rescued from Thane, on Monday. Common Kukri is a small non-venomous nocturnal reptile found in various parts of India, but the albino species has been hardly spotted, said herpetologists. Albinism is an inherited condition characterised by little or no melanin production in the body. Rare White Cobra Caught in Pune Farmer's House; Video of The Deadly Albino Snake Goes Viral

