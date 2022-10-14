Jamui police conducted a vehicle checking operation on Thursday. A video of this police action has surfaced on social media. The viral video shows police asking 2 youths riding a scooty without helmet to stop. However, they don’t stop and keep riding after which a constable runs with a stick behind them and beats them with a stick. Another constable pushes the two from the moving vehicle leading them to fall on the ground. When the constable realizes that someone is making a video of it, he leaves the spot quickly. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. WATCH: Zomato Delivery Executive Breaks Into Garba Moves While On Duty in Viral Video That Will Put a Smile on Your Face

Watch Viral Video:

हेलमेट नहीं पहना..पुलिस ने चलती स्कूटी से धक्का दिया। - वायरल वीडियो बिहार के जमुई का है। जहां गाड़ी के पीछे दौड़ा एक कॉन्स्टेबल और दूसरे ने नीचे गिरा दिया। - जब कॉन्स्टेबल को ये एहसास होता है कि कोई उसका वीडियो बना रहा है। तो वो सीधे वहां से निकल जाता है। pic.twitter.com/ZpGNj1gHR2 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) October 14, 2022

