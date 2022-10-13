A viral video is displaying how the festive fever of Navratri spares nobody! The clip shared on Instagram shows a Zomato delivery agent lively performing Garba while on duty. The executive breaks into some garba move in private premises after listening to music playing in the background. "Zomato delivery boy enjoying Garba in Arkade Earth. Working on Garba nights? Fikar not, enjoy every moment of life" read the caption of the viral reel that will surely melt your heart. Watch: 7-Year-Old Boy Turns Zomato Delivery Employee, Rides Cycle to Drop Off Food After His Father's Accident; Viral Video Gets Mixed Responses Online.

Watch Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AshIsh MuLe (@iamparalkar)

