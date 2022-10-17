In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, a woman gave birth to a child outside PHC on a cart due to poor health system in the district. According to reports, the ANM did not come even after being called. Shockingly, the mother and the child were not given any treatment even after the woman gave birth outside the hospital. The shocking incident took place under the New PHC of Drummondganj police station area of Halia. After the incident, the family took the woman and her newborn child home on the handcart. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, DM Mirzapur said that a clarification has been sought from the supervisor. Video: Major Accident Averted on Mumbai-Pune Expressway After Container’s Brake Fails Near Khandala Borghat.

Woman Gives Birth to Child on a Handcart

मिर्जापुर में लचर स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की फिर खुली पोल,पीएचसी के बाहर गर्भवती महिला ने दिया ठेले पर बच्चे को जन्म, बुलाने पर भी नही आई एएनएम, बच्चे के जन्म के बाद भी नही हुआ इलाज, ठेले पर ही परिजन जच्चा बच्चा को ले गए घर, हलिया के ड्रमंडगंज थाना क्षेत्र के न्यू पीएचसी का मामला। pic.twitter.com/TdceP8bjBZ — Brijendra Dubey (@Mirzapuriy) October 16, 2022

Clarification Sought From the Supervisor

P.H.C.हलिया‌ पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने पर जिलाधिकारी दिव्या मित्तल के निर्देश पर C M.O. ने सम्बन्धित A N.M. व आशा को निलम्बित करते हुये M.O.I.C. एवं सुपरवाइजर से मागा स्पष्टीकरण। — DM MIRZAPUR (@DM_MIRZAPUR) October 16, 2022

