In a shocking incident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, a driver of a container had a hard time after the container's brake failed. According to reports, the container was going to Mumbai from Pune when the alleged incident took place. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the container can be seen reversing on a slope on the Mumbai-Pune highway after its break failed. As per reports, the incident took place at the Khandala Borghat. Reports suggest that the driver of the container identified as Shitafi, took control of the vehicle after it hit a moving container due to brake failure on the slope. West Bengal Shocker: Passenger Pushed Out of Moving Train in Birbhum, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Video).

Container’s Brake Fails on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)