Congress leaders staged a protest in Bhopal demanding the resignation of Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. After submitting a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel, the Congress delegation raised slogans like “Vijay Shah gaddar hai, kursi ka ahankar hai,” accusing him of insulting a decorated Army officer. The party called Shah’s comments disrespectful and unpatriotic, urging immediate action. The protest drew widespread attention as leaders asserted their support for Colonel Qureshi and demanded accountability from the BJP-led state government. A video of the demonstration has gone viral. Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs Registration of FIR Against BJP Minister for His Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Congress Leaders Protest Against Vijay Shah in Bhopal

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Demanding the sacking of MP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his statement on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a delegation of Congress leaders protest in Bhopal after meeting Governor Mangubhai Patel. pic.twitter.com/MEv7s4R61y — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

