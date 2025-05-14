Today, May 14, the Madhya Pradesh High Court suo motu directed the registration of an FIR against the state minister and the BJP leader Vijay Shah for his comment calling Colonel Sofiya Qureshi a "sister of terrorists". The state's top court said that prima facie offences under BNS are made out against the BJP leader. It must be recalled that state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah recently sparked outrage when he made derogatory remarks which indirectly targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor. While speaking at a public event, Vijay Shah made inflammatory remarks suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "their sister" to punish those "who destroyed the vermilion of our daughters" in the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack. Shah allegedly made a veiled and communal reference to Colonel Qureshi. Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video).

Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs Registration of FIR Against Vijay Shah

