A teacher of a government school was beaten up by women with slippers and shoes in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. A video of the teacher getting roughed up is going viral on social media. According to reports, the teacher is accused of molesting girls in his school. Video: Woman Slaps Man, Kicks Him for Questioning Her Over Turning Off Cooler in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur Medical College.

School Teacher, Accused of Molestation, Beaten Up by Women:

