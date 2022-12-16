In a shocking incident reported from Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, a woman died of heart attack while she was dancing during a wedding programme. The woman collapsed on the dance floor and died on the spot. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The incident took place in Bakhari village in the Seoni district. Uttar Pradesh: Four Women Constables Suspended After Dancing Video on Viral Bhojpuri Song Surfaces Online in Ayodhya

Watch Video:

