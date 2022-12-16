Ayodhya, Dec 16: Four female police constables deployed as part of security at the Ram Janmabhoomi site here have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' surfaced online, officials said on Friday. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 28; BJP Calls Saran Incident ‘Mass-Murder’ by State Government.

Watch Women Cops Dance to Viral Bhojpuri Song in Ayodhya:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

