In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman IAS officer of Nitish Kumar's government can be heard saying that tomorrow you will ask for condoms too. The statement by IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra came when a student asked her if the government can provide sanitary pads at Rs 20-30. Responding to the student, Bhamra said that tomorrow you will expect the government to give you family planning methods and condoms too. In another statement, the IAS officer said that if the government provides pads then people will also demand jeans and beautiful shoes as well.

IAS Officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra’s Snarky Reply

