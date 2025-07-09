A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stormed the Tondgaon toll plaza in Washim district, vandalising booths with metal rods in protest against toll collection on an incomplete road. Viral videos show the men breaking glass windows as staff flee. MNS district president Raju Patil Kidse justified the act, citing lack of basic amenities and an unfinished stretch leading to Kanergaon. He claimed multiple complaints to authorities were ignored. ‘I Ended Up Overreacting’: Businessman Sushil Kedia After MNS Workers Vandalise His Office 2 Days After His ‘Won’t Learn Marathi’ Remark (Watch Videos).

MNS Workers Ransack Washim Toll Plaza

#महाराष्ट्र के वाशिम में मनसे कार्यकर्ताओं ने टोंडगांव टोल प्लाजा पर तोड़फोड़ की अकोला-नांदेड़ राजमार्ग पर वाशिम जिले के टोंडगांव टोल प्लाजा पर मनसे कार्यकर्ताओं ने तोड़फोड़ की। यह घटना कल हुई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने टोल प्लाजा पर कोई सुविधा न होने का आरोप लगाते हुए तोड़फोड़ की। pic.twitter.com/qcIeJY4cbT — DINESH SHARMA (@medineshsharma) July 9, 2025

