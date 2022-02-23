Ratan Singh Sonal, an Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) Commandant completes 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh. Reportedly, Ratan Singh is 55-year-old, and he achieved this feat on Wednesday morning. The video has been shared by the ITBP.

Watch Video:

