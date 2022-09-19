A shocking video from Jodhpur has gone viral on social media. In a shameful act a son brutally beat his father. The video of the incident was captured in CCTV footage. According to reports, the incident took place in Ajit Colony. The viral video shows the son brutally beating his father on the road outside their house. After the video went viral, police took cognizance of the matter and arrested the accused son. The police said that the son often quarrels with his father over household matters and he did the same yesterday as well.

Watch Video of Son Beating His Father:

#WATCH | A video of a son beating his father in Rajasthan's Jodhpur went viral The son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father yesterday also. He has been arrested under CrPC 151: SHO Ratnada PS (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/3RScDVlOi4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

