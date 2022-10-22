A grand aarti was performed at the Saryu ghat in Ayodhya on the occasion of Dhanteras 2022. Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi marks the five-day Diwali festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement in India. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya to take part in the Deepotsav celebrations at ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat on Sunday, October 23, Diwali eve. Diwali 2022: Ayodhya Lit Up With Lights and Laser Show as Part of Deepotsav Celebration (Watch Video).

Aarti Performed at Saryu Ghat:

#WATCH | 'Aarti' being performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya as Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival#UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/BCtWTeSMWM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2022

