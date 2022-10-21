A grand laser show featuring colourful lights added grandeur to Deepotsav celebrations organised at Ayodhya on Friday on the occasion of Deepotsav Celebration ahead of Diwali 2022. During the celebrations, laser lights of different colours flashed across the sky mesmerising the audience. Diwali 2022: UPSRTC Cancels Leaves of Bus Drivers and Conductors Between October 22 to 31, Staff To Get Rs 4,000 Cash As Token of Appreciation.

Ayodhya Lit Up With Lights and Laser Show:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration, ahead of the #Diwali festival pic.twitter.com/6yiC3Eolf4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2022

