A bizarre incident has been reported Chandigarh. A person, who is a Elementary Teacher Training qualified teacher, climbed up a tower in front of the Punjab MLA hostel over the issue of unemployment. Scroll down to watch the video of the incident.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH | Chandigarh: An ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) qualified teacher climbed up a tower in front of the Punjab MLA hostel over the issue of unemployment pic.twitter.com/4PGXfdLrGW — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)