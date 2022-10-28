An argument between neighbours in Delhi’s Alipur area on Wednesday evening turned violent when the driver of a car ran over three people after an argument over vehicles bumping into each other, the police said. The driver, identified as Alipur resident Nitin Maan, has been arrested. The horrific incident took place on October 26 when the car driver grazed past a motorcycle while passing through a narrow lane in Alipur area in North Delhi. This led to an argument and a fight broke out between the car driver and the occupant of the bike. Kerala Shocker: Thief Decamps With Jewellery After Praying Before Deity at Thiruvananthapuram Temple (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on. (Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/523eyA2v8C — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

