Thiruvananthapuram, October 28: A thief decamped with jewellery stored in a Kerala temple but not before praying before the deity on Friday morning.

The bizarre incident took place at the Aroor Puthenangadi Sreekumara Vilasam temple. Kerala Shocker: Refused Money To Buy Alcohol, Man Sets Mother on Fire in Punnayurkulam.

Watch Video:

A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showing a person with his face covered praying before the deity, has gone viral on social media. Kerala Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Hands With Machete Over Family Feud in Pathanamthitta, Arrested.

The locals realised that the temple was robbed of its precious jewellery when the temple authorities arrived as usual early in the morning and found the doors of the sanctum sanctorum open. Later, it was found out that the jewellery was also missing. The local police have begun their probe.

