The final journey of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat began from their residence to the Brar Square in Delhi cantonment, where they will be cremated. Hundreds of citizens had gathered outside his residence to pay their last respects. As General Rawat’s final journey began, the crowd gathered on the roads to chant the slogans of 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega.'

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Citizens raise slogans of "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega", as the cortège of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat proceeds towards Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/s7sjV4vg73 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)