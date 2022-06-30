After Devendra Fadnavis announced Eknath Shinde as the Next CM of Maharashtra, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA’s celebrated in Goa were they are currently staying. In a video shared by ANI, they can be seen dancing. Fadnavis said the BJP will extend its support to the Shinde camp, which has 39 lawmakers as well as the backing of 16 Independents and others.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

