A high-end SUV crashed into a deep excavation pit at a construction site in the Panchpakhadi area of Maharashtra's Thane on Monday. The vehicle, identified as a Tata Sierra test mule carrying a red registration plate, reportedly driven by woman driver, veered out of control before plunging several feet into the site. The incident occurred during what appeared to be a technical evaluation or a test drive of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV. BMW Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road: Luxury Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Barrier Near Tardeo, Video Surfaces.

Tata Sierra Falls Into Pit at Construction Site in Thane

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