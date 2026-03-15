A video going viral on social media shows a fish vendor spraying poisonous spray on fish and the surrounding area in Maharashtra's Vasai. The viral clip showing the vendor using Red HIT on fish and the nearby area has raised serious concerns about public health and food safety. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident took place at the Navjeevan area of Vasai, where the vendor was seen using red spray or "Lal Hit", which is used to kill cockroaches and pests. In the video, the man is seen opening a packed Red HIT spray bottle and spraying the same directly onto the fish and the surrounding areas. Authorities have reportedly initiated action against the vendor for the dangerous health risk. ‘Vote First, Groom Later’: VVMC Offers 25% Haircut Discount at Salons to Boost Voter Turnout in Vasai-Virar Local Elections 2026.

Vendor Sprays Toxic ‘Lal Hit’ Insecticide on Fishes in Vasai

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Viral Video Shows Vasai Fish Seller Spraying Red HIT on Fish

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