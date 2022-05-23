Heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms in several parts of the city, including the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, caused severe waterlogging in the city on Monday morning. The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Sohna Road, Rajeev Chowk and Sheetla Mata Road.

#WATCH | Haryana | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging and traffic congestion in different parts of Gurugram; visuals from MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road pic.twitter.com/1nOeINwysD — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

