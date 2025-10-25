Elon Musk's xAI has launched a new Grok Companion called “Mika”, a female anime character dressed in modern, stylish clothes. Mika joins other Grok Companions, including Valentine, Ani, Rudi, and Bad Rudi. These Companions function as AI assistants and enhance interactions with users. They are not yet available to Android users or free users; however, xAI may make them available in the future. Alongside the introduction of Mika, Elon Musk’s company also showcased a 42-minute-long video generation capability by Grok Imagine. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out on ‘Manage Chat Storage’ To Help Users Free Up Space From Device; Available to Android Beta Users.

Elon Musk's xAI Introduces Mika Grok Companion

Introducing Mika, the newest Grok Companion. Video made using Grok Imagine. https://t.co/LU5SdIJ2Sm — xAI (@xai) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)