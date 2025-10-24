Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on a new Grok Companion called "Mika". The leaked image showed that the animated character Mika would be stylish, wearing a blue jacket with stars on it and a black top underneath. The upcoming Grok Companion Mika appears to have blue hair and black ripped jeans. Users can interact with the new anime using the options – Ask Anything or Chat. Grok already has three companions – Ani, Rudi, and Valentine. The launch date has yet to be announced by xAI. Grok Imagine To Get Longer Video Generation Option Soon, Confirms Elon Musk.

Grok New Companion 'Mika' Launching Soon

xAI is working on a new companion for Grok called Mika @m 👀 https://t.co/RAasgdpjrj pic.twitter.com/kqnAaWFkLH — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) October 24, 2025

xAI Working on Grok New Companion Called 'Mika'

Grok's 4th Companion: Mika pic.twitter.com/6qa1O6MIiv — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

