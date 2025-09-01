A massive traffic jam was witnessed in Haryana's Gurugram today, September 1, following heavy rainfall in the city. The heavy downpour in Gurugram, formerly called Gurgaon, disrupted vehicular movement in the Delhi-NCR region. Multiple videos surfaced online showing long queues of vehicles on Gurgaon roads. One video showed traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement at the Delhi-Gurugram border, while another showed long vehicle queues at the Dwarka Expressway and the NH-48 interchange. A third video showed heavy traffic congestion on the Gurugram-Delhi border as bumper-to-bumper traffic was witnessed on all Gurgaon roads. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Haryana today, with authorities sounding an alert for more showers in the coming days. According to the Met office, Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurugram, Nuh, Palwal, Panchkula, and Sirsa received rain during the day. Haryana: Cops Take INR 1000 Cash From Japanese Tourist for Riding Pillion Without Helmet, Fail To Issue Receipt for Violation; Gurugram Police Respond (Watch Video).

What a Prelude to Disney Land, Says X User

Visuals from Subhash Chowk

Slow Vehicular Movement at Delhi-Gurugram Border

#WATCH | Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border following heavy rain in Delhi NCR. pic.twitter.com/vVBxbVdoIX — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Long Queues of Vehicles Seen at Dwarka Expressway and the NH-48 Interchange

VIDEO | Gurugram, Haryana: Heavy and continuous rain causes massive traffic jams, bringing life to a standstill. Long queues of vehicles are seen at Dwarka Expressway and the NH-48 interchange. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tXFny77W0K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

Heavy Traffic Congestion on Gurugram-Delhi Border

VIDEO | Delhi Rains: Heavy traffic congestion on Gurugram-Delhi border. Visuals from MCD Toll Gates. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9ZfrapOjq7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)