Gurugram witnessed massive traffic chaos on Monday, September 1, as heavy rains led to severe waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns, causing jams stretching 7–8 km on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48). Commuters were stranded for hours, and the traffic police helpline received nearly 200 distress calls seeking assistance. A viral video shared on social media captured a bumper-to-bumper crawl near Rajiv Chowk, with headlights forming an endless line in the night. Water pumps had to be deployed to clear flooded stretches where water reached up to three feet in some areas. Long queues of vehicles were also seen at Dwarka Expressway and Hero Honda Chowk. Netizens expressed outrage, calling Gurugram a "traffic nightmare" and slamming civic authorities for poor infrastructure and mismanagement. Many questioned how the so-called "Smart City" could collapse after a few hours of rain. Gurugram Traffic Jam: Rainfall Disrupts Vehicular Movement in Delhi-NCR, Videos Show Long Queues of Vehicles on Gurgaon Roads.

Delhi-Jaipur Highway Chokes After Heavy Rains in Gurugram

Long Queues of Vehicles at Dwarka Expressway

VIDEO | Gurugram, Haryana: Heavy and continuous rain causes massive traffic jams, bringing life to a standstill. Long queues of vehicles are seen at Dwarka Expressway and the NH-48 interchange. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tXFny77W0K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

Netizen Slams Gurugram: 'Worst City in India'

Gurugram is worst city in India. Thodi si barish hui nahi road kharab, traffic, sabse kharab jagah hai yaha par bahut jyada over crowd ho gaya hai na sarkaar sochti hai na janta. Jab pata hai itni jyada log tabbhi public transport naam kihai.Kis baat ka viksit bharat. @gsam2411 pic.twitter.com/nCpAn23yVL — Aman tomar Rajput (@AmantomarRajpu2) September 1, 2025

Furious User Calls Gurugram a 'Traffic Nightmare, Worse Than Villages'

A traffic nightmare called #Gurugram.#SmartCity is worse than villages, when it comes to civic amenities and traffic management pic.twitter.com/gNqq6FCqX1 — Jeetender Gupta (@jguptallb) September 1, 2025

Outraged Commuter Says: 'If It Rains, It Floods. If It Drizzles, It Jams'

Pathetic traffic management in Gurugram today. If it rains, it floods. If it drizzles, it jams. What kind of city is this? A tech hub or a water park with traffic signals? #Gurugram #DelhiNCR #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/Rp5PaRepVd — Deepak Negi (@AdvDeepakNegi) September 1, 2025

