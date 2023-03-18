Following heavy downpours in Delhi and the NCR, commuters on Saturday were compelled to make their way through inundated lanes and main roads. In visuals, the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, heavily jammed, witnessed the usual traffic snarl today. Delhi Rains: National Capital Wakes Up to Light Rain, Slight Drop in Temperature (See Pics and Video).

Waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway:

#WATCH | Haryana: Waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway causes traffic snarls. Parts of Delhi-NCR received rainfall today. Visuals from Narsinghpur, Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/bQ5eGeJFOx — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

