Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took an indirect swipe at Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Lok Sabha. Reacting to PM Modi's speech, Congress leader said that he was not satisfied with PM's speech. He also allegedly said that PM Modi is protecting Gautam Adani. "No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted," he added. PM Narendra Modi Without Taking Names, Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on His Speech in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

PM Is Protecting Gautam Adani

#WATCH | I'm not satisfied with (PM's speech). No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/uJ8Icuqqr3 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)