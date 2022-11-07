Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta participated in city parade organised in Yokosuka city as part of harbour activities for IFR-22. The IFR marks the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF). The warships will also be deployed in the four-nation Malabar exercise scheduled to take place on November 8. Naval ships from Australia, Japan and the US will participate in the 26th edition of the exercise.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Indian Navy's ships INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta participated in a city parade organised in Yokosuka city, Japan as part of harbour activities for IFR-22. Indian Navy's Band and marching contingent participated in the event alongside other navies: Eastern Naval Command. pic.twitter.com/4ent8YbeaY — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)