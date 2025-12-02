INS Aridhaman, India’s third indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine, is set to be commissioned soon, the Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced on Tuesday, December 2. Admiral Tripathi said the advanced submarine has entered the final stages of its trials. ‘INS Arnala’: Indian Navy All Set to Commission Country’s First Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft in Visakhapatnam Dockyard (Watch Video).

Indian Navy To Get INS Aridhaman Very Soon: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Indigenous nuclear ballistic submarine INS Aridaman would be commissioned very soon: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pic.twitter.com/UfPyDgMCas — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

