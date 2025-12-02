INS Aridhaman, India’s third indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine, is set to be commissioned soon, the Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced on Tuesday, December 2. Admiral Tripathi said the advanced submarine has entered the final stages of its trials. ‘INS Arnala’: Indian Navy All Set to Commission Country’s First Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft in Visakhapatnam Dockyard (Watch Video).
Indian Navy To Get INS Aridhaman Very Soon: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Indigenous nuclear ballistic submarine INS Aridaman would be commissioned very soon: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pic.twitter.com/UfPyDgMCas
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)