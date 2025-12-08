An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 occurred offshore on Monday, December 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The earthquake has triggered a tsunami alert for northern Japan. The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan’s north and east at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT). The epicentre of the quake was 80 km (50 miles) off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 50 km (30 miles), the agency added. Earthquake Tremors Felt in West Bengal After Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Bangladesh; No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Earthquake in Japan Triggers Tsunami Warning

BREAKING: Tsunami warnings issued for northern Japan, earthquake upgraded to 7.6 - JMA pic.twitter.com/RZkmvFVMot — BNO News (@BNONews) December 8, 2025

7.6 Magnitude Quake in Japan

(Photo Credits: JMA Website)

