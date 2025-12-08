Videos have surfaced on social media showing the dramatic impact of the powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan that hit the island nation on Monday, December 8. In the videos, homes, public spaces, and transport systems can be seen violently shaking across coastal regions. Video clips shared online show ceiling lights swinging rapidly, furniture sliding across floors, and fragile items crashing to the ground as buildings trembled under the force of the 7.6-magnitude quake. The earthquake has triggered a tsunami alert for northern Japan. The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan’s north and east at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT). Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 7.6 Quake Hits Island Nation, Tsunami Warning Issued.

BREAKING: Footage shows intense shaking after massive earthquake hits Japan pic.twitter.com/jLaSZW3EmX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 8, 2025

A Japanese social media user shared this video of the massive earthquake that just hit northern Japan. As the light sways, you can hear earthquake warning alerts coming from a phone.pic.twitter.com/jXfrEGGcWr — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) December 8, 2025

7.6 earthquake in Japan (Aomori) , felt really strong to me from Haneda Airport! The most impressive part is Japanese people couldn’t care less about it , they were very calm all the time… as nothing happened 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CXT5Onw1Pb — Marisa (@MariaDebochca) December 8, 2025

