In a heart-stopping video, an ambulance carrying a patient lost control and crashed into a toll booth in Karnataka today, July 20. Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor, reported ANI. Reportedly, the Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. More details on the incident are awaited.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/M3isDaX7Eg — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

