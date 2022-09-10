King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday, September 10 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London. Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, John Major, and UK New PM Liz Truss were among attendees.

#WATCH | #KingCharlesIII proclaimed Britain's new monarch at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London, the UK. Queen Consort Camilla, Prince of Wales William, PM Liz Truss and others in attendance. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/hYoBlwIDFB — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

