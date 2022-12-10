An 8-year-old boy who fell in a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Betul passed away after he was rescued, Betul District Administration said on Saturday. The boy, identified as Tanmay Sahu, had fallen into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district on Tuesday (December 6). According to officials, Sahu fell in the into the borewell around 5 pm while playing on the farm while the rescue operations began within the next hour. Madhya Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Boy Tanmay Sahu Who Fell Into 55-Foot-Deep Borewell in Betul Dies After Being Pulled Out (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell on December 6 in Mandavi village of Betul district, has been rescued. According to Betul district administration, the child has died pic.twitter.com/WtLnfq3apc — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

