A major traffic jam was seen on the Sarhaul border at Delhi Gurugram expressway on Friday ahead of the Diwali 2022 weekend. The video was shared by ANI with the caption - "Massive traffic snarl continues on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway." In the video, vehicle drivers can be heard honking out of frustration. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Special 1-Hour Session of NSE, BSE on October 24; Check Time and Other Details Here.

Massive Traffic Snarl at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway:

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl continues on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. pic.twitter.com/Qh9bNlmK4V — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)