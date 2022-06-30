The much-awaited Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine began today amid chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole.' The shrine is located in south Kashmir Himalayas and the total duration of the pilgrimage is 43 days. Visuals from Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Pahalgam, J&K | 'Bam Bam Bhole' slogans hailed as pilgrims commence Amarnath Yatra from today pic.twitter.com/PLKQdpIqUL — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

