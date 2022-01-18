Parade rehearsal is underway at Rajpath in Delhi ahead of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. The army officials were seen marching as part of their rehearsal early morning on January 18. On this day, the Indian Constitution came into effect in the year 1950, to mark this occasion, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Rehearsals of Republic Day Parade underway at Rajpath, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/vhWLfZrNbv — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

