Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday attacked the residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad in protest against his remarks on MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla. Arvind has alleged that TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, wanted to join the Congress Party as she was unhappy with her father Rao. For this, he said, Kavitha had called party president Malikarjun Kharge.

TRS Workers Attack BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri:

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad attacked and vandalised allegedly by TRS supporters. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MYokgY6HGr — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

