In a dramatic video that has emerged from Uttarakhand, a man is seen being washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in Fatehpur area. Haldwani SDM Manish Kumar Singh said that the man is missing and search operations are underway to find him but so far they have been unsuccessful. The viral video shows the man getting washed away as he desperately tries to hold himself but to no avail. Two people standing on both sides of a road are seen watching the man helplessly amid his struggles.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A young man washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in the Fatehpur area. The person is missing & search operation is underway, but so far nothing has been found: SDM Haldwani Manish Kumar Singh (Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/QzEzsXqjXf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)