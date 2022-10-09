A viral video on Twitter shows glimpses of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara enshrouded in white cover of snow as it received fresh snowfall. Sitting on an incredible altitude of around 14,000 feet, Hemkund Sahib (also spelled as Hemkunt Sahib) in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is said to be the highest Gurudwara in the world and regarded as one of the holiest Sikh shrines. Each year, the popular pilgrimage site is bathed in snow and makes for an iconic spectacle. Heavy Snowfall Blankets Jammu and Kashmir; Disrupts Transportation (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district enshrouded in a white cover of snow as it receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/RPpDN1uC40 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

