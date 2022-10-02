Tanzanian Ambassador to India Anika K. Mbega said that attending garba in Vadodara is a special moment for her as most of Indians who live in Tanzania are from Gujarat. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Gujarat’s Vadodara city with at least 50 ambassadors and high commissioners to participate in the ongoing Navratri festival.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: "India & Tanzania have a special connection as most Indians living in Tanzania come from Gujarat, so this is a special moment for me," says Tanzanian High Commissioner in India, Anisa K. Mbega pic.twitter.com/c4GgtnlHuJ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)