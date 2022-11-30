On Wednesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee drove a boat during her visit to the villages in North 24 Parganas. A video of the same has went viral on social media. In the 35-second video clip, Mamata Banerjee can be seen driving the boat as she visits the villages of North 24 Parganas. "In a lively mood she was seen steering the vessel herself," TMC said while sharing the video on Twitter. Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Dances With Artists During Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee Drives a Boat

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee drives a boat during her visit to the villages in North 24 Parganas. (Source: TMC) pic.twitter.com/bO5VqKV13E — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)