In a video that has gone viral on social media, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee can be seen dancing with artists during Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata. The video went viral after Banerjee took part in the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata. In the 1-minute 40-second video clip, Banerjee can be seen dancing with tribal women who can be seen performing during the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee Dances With Artists

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with artists during Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WT4F6bpb3C — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

